Southwest San Antonio residents hope a new task force can rein in industry neighbors

This story was updated August 9 at 10:30 p.m. to include a comment from Monterrey Iron & Metal Recycling.

A new city-established task force will work to rein in salvage yards and metal recylclers on the South and West Sides of San Antonio. The idea from the task force was developed after a groundswell of advocacy from a coalition of neighborhood associations who came together to demand change in their communities.

The task force will develop recommended changes to the parts of the city code that regulates metal recycling entities and used auto parts recyclers.

San Antonio’s Southwest Side residents have struggled with the negative impacts from their industrial neighbors for years, and a major fire last September at Monterrey Iron & Metal Recycling appeared to be the last straw.

Rudy Lopez is the Thompson Neighborhood Association’s vice president. He is credited with bringing together the neighborhood coalition.

He described the fire at a June San Antonio City Council meeting about the task force.

“When I was driving home from the airport, I could see the smoke coming from the South Side of the city,” he said.

The fire was one of several in recent years at Monterrey, the largest metal recycling entity in the city. “That smoke was floating across the neighborhood and across the highway and over the highway, on Highway 90, north and west into the Westwood area,” Lopez said. “And it smelled horrible, it was bad.”

Jordan Vexler, the CEO of Monterrey Iron & Metal Recycling, made clear that last year's fire wasn't the fault of the company.

“Its important that the community understands that the fire at our facility was not the result of any code violations," Vexler said in a statement. "It was an accidental fire caused by a lithium-ion battery that should not have gotten onto the premises. We have since gone to great lengths to augment our screening process of incoming loads and have installed additional foam injection fire suppression systems as added precautions."

She said the issues with lithium-ion batteries are industry-wide, and that Monterrey is leading the way on preventing future fires from lithium-ion batteries.

“We have also been pushing nationally for safety reforms around lithium-ion batteries," Vexler said. "This is not a Monterrey-only problem.”

Lopez said the city needs the new task force to change how salvage yards and recycling plants are regulated.

Half of the task force will be made up of local residents, and half will be industry representatives.

Josh Peck / TPR Scrap piles taller than the fence at Monterrey Iron & Metal Recycling.

Castillo’s policy proposal calls on the task force to consider higher fines for violators, fence line air monitors, and the temporary closure of companies who fail to address violations.

Vexler said she agrees it's time to make changes to the code.

She also suggested someone from Monterrey would be a good candidate to serve on the task force.

“As a family-owned metal recycler in San Antonio for more than 100 years, we have deep industry knowledge that I believe would be beneficial to the code review process," Vexler said.

Debra Ponce also attended the June council meeting. She’s a Southwest Side resident, a climate justice organizer at the nonprofit Public Citizen, and a member of the neighborhood coalition.

On a ride along in the Southwest Side, she pointed out debris on the streets near Monterrey and other recycling plants and salvage yards during the drive.

“This is my path a lot of times to work,” she said. “Take a look at all of this dirt and the sand and everything. Those little particles of stuff, little metal pieces and things, and tiny, tiny pieces, but it’s all here.”

In some parts of the street, the dirt and metal scraps were scattered across the middle of the road. In others, they littered the shoulders.

Ponce said the debris isn’t just ugly — the metal scraps and nails regularly damage car tires.

Josh Peck / TPR Danny's Metal Recycling, another large metal recycler on San Antonio's southwest side.

Larry Garcia is a neighborhood advocate who also participated in the ride along. He said the impact of the salvage yards and metal recyclers is personal for him. His elderly uncle was forced to leave his home after a neighboring facility began dumping oil, tires, and other trash on his property.

“My uncle [was a] dialysis patient who had nursing care,” Garcia said. “And the nurses said you can’t live here anymore, it’s too toxic. We can’t care for you in this facility, it’s not safe, your house is no longer safe.”

Garcia said his uncle deteriorated quickly after he left his home, and he died a short time later.

He said residents and industrial companies on the Southwest Side have no choice but to be neighbors, but that it should be possible for them to live together safely.

“We unfortunately are all living in the same area, it’s mixed industrial and residential, but we still want to be able to be safe, we still want to be able to live in our homes, we still want the air quality to be wonderful,” he said. “So that’s all we’re asking, just be good neighbors, to help us — your neighbors — out a little bit.”

The industry-resident task force will begin meeting this month and present its recommendations to the city council in February.

Residents said the real test will be whether a task force with half its membership made up of industry representatives — some of whom may have multiple violations under their belts — can come up with recommendations with real teeth.