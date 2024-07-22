Relief, concern, determination: Voices in San Antonio offer mixed reactions to Biden's dropping out

Americans shared a wide range of reactions to the news that President Joe Biden stepped down as the presidential candidate for the Democratic Party on Sunday.

Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee.

TPR’s Kayla Padilla interviewed residents and tourists in downtown San Antonio on Sunday to gather their impressions.

Name: Reno Kane

Age: 20

Occupation: Student

Political affiliation: None

Lives in: Jackson, Mississippi

Padilla: So do you think President Biden made the right call in deciding not to run for reelection?

Kane: I guess yes and no. He is incredibly old. But he also did kind of mess everything up in the middle of an election year. Not cool.

Padilla: Okay, and why do you think that? When you say that he messed everything up, what does that mean?

Kane: I mean, it's a pretty clear dichotomy that we have going on in the United States. A third party has never won and probably will never win. So it's just like having the blue option that's “not as bad,” or “the lesser of two evils —” the waters have been incredibly muddied. And everybody who's behind Trump is that much more in it now. They're totally sure they're gonna win as opposed to like, kind of sure. That's just really scary as a person who is not white or straight, you know?

Padilla: So who do you think should run in his place at the top of the Democratic ticket? Do you have anyone in mind?

Kane: I really don't know. Easy answer is Kamala Harris, but that's just a different flavor of Biden's exact politics. I don't know. If there was more space for people who weren't so old to actually be in that place, I think it would just be better in general for everybody.

Padilla: Has Biden's decision influenced whether you plan to vote in the November election?

Kane: No, I'm gonna vote regardless.

Valentina Barrera-Ibarra / TPR Republican Jose Rocha

Name: Jose Rocha

Age: 52

Occupation: Retired

Political affiliation: Republican

Lives in: Georgetown, Texas

Padilla: So do you think President Biden made the right call in deciding not to run for reelection?

Rocha: Absolutely. He understands that staying in the race is going to jeopardize the Democratic ticket, and his goal is for the country not to have Trump as president again. It was pretty selfless of him to step down. So I was very happy to see that.

Padilla: Did you vote for Biden in 2020?

Rocha: Yes.

Padilla: Were you gonna vote for him again this year?

Rocha: I'm gonna vote for anybody that's against Trump.

Padilla: So who do you think should run in his place at the top of the Democratic ticket?

Rocha: Well, I'm not really sure. Right now, he's endorsing Kamala. For now, I don't really have a position on that.

Padilla: And has Biden's decision influenced whether you plan to vote in the November election?

Rocha: No.

Padilla: Why are you against Trump?

Rocha: I don't believe he has a character that is worthy of a president. And he's a convicted criminal. He has a lot of charges that his political allies have managed to find ways to get around. He did a lot of crooked things that they're going after him for. I'm very proud of this country. And I don't want to see somebody like that behind the Oval Office again.

Padilla: So you don't think Trump represents the Republican Party?

Rocha: Correct.

Name: Maria Canderon

Age: 68

Occupation: Retired

Political affiliation: Democrat

Lives in: Mundelein, Illinois

Padilla: So do you think President Biden made the right call in deciding not to run for reelection?

Canderon: I do. Given the state of his, he seemed to be deteriorating. I mean, I feel bad because I was for him 120%. But right now, we can't afford to lose.

Padilla: And so who do you think should run in his place at the top of the Democratic ticket?

Canderon: Well, I like the vice president. I will support her, whoever it is. I could go for even our governor, Jim Pritzker, or California's governor. We need young blood. We need to get them in so that we can win. Because right now, it's frightening what's going on in this country.

Padilla: Were you concerned about President Biden going against Trump, especially after the debate?

Canderon: Absolutely terrified.

Padilla: And has Biden's decision influenced whether you plan to vote in the November election?

Canderon: I'm definitely voting Democrat.

Valentina Barrera-Ibarra / TPR Jacob Reinhart from North Carolina

Name: Jacob Reinhart

Age: 21

Occupation: Merchandise

Political affiliation: Moderate Left

Lives in: Charlotte, North Carolina

Padilla: So do you think President Biden made the right call in deciding not to run for reelection?

Reinhart: I think there's reasons to say yes and no. He was a great president, great political knowledge, and really smart. So, in that sense, I don't think he made the right choice, and he should have stayed in the [race]. And possibly that a different candidate might have a lesser chance of beating the opponent.

Padilla: So do you have anyone in mind that could replace him?

Reinhart: I mean, the current vice president would make the most sense to run for president in the election coming up.

Padilla: Why do you think that?

Reinhart: Well, [based on] our government knowledge, the vice president is next in line for political power. And obviously, Kamala Harris would be the first female president. So yeah, that would be a nice little change and good for the country to experience different leadership.

Padilla: So last question, has Biden's decision influenced whether you plan to vote in the November election?

Reinhart: I don't think so.

Padilla: Were you planning to vote anyway?

Reinhart: Yeah. Yes, I will.