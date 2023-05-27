Watch Live: Texas House to vote on Attorney General Ken Paxton impeachment

The Texas House of Representatives will vote Saturday on a resolution to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton.

A Texas House panel adopted 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton earlier this week, after House-hired investigators publicly detailed a list of illegal acts Paxton allegedly committed in an effort to protect a political donor.

The articles of impeachment include constitutional bribery, obstruction of justice, disregard of official duty and misapplication of public resources.

Paxton has denied all allegations of misconduct.

“Every politician who supports this deceitful impeachment attempt will inflict lasting damage on the credibility of the Texas House, which I served in,” he said during a press conference Friday.

The proceedings Saturday, which begin at 1 p.m., could take at least four hours, with the committee presenting opening and closing statements, along with time reserved for proponents and opponents of the resolution.

