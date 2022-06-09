The Jan. 6 committee's public hearings on its investigation continue Thursday

The members of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol will focus on former President Donald Trump's attempts to pressure state officials to overturn the 2020 presidential election at their fourth hearing on Thursday afternoon.

Watch it live here:

The Justice Department is not supposed to do the personal political bidding of the president, but that's exactly what Donald Trump asked it to do, according to what we're likely to hear from the committee today. Panel aides have said that the hearing will lay out how the former president wanted the DOJ to publicly state there was election fraud.

For the past two weeks, the committee has held hearings with the goal of making a case that Trump was responsible for the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The committee is expected to release its findings in a report in September.

For the latest updates on tonight's hearing head over to NPR's live blog. NPR will also broadcast live special coverage of the hearings. Find your local member station or use the NPR One app to listen.

