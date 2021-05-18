Abbott Bars Local Leaders, School Districts From Issuing Mask Orders

Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday took another step toward eliminating mask orders in the state.

Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting government officials and entities — including cities, counties, school districts and public health authorities — from requiring people to wear face coverings.

The order allows state-supported living centers, hospitals owned or operated by a government entity, correctional facilities and jails to continue using mask-wearing policies.

Public schools may continue following mask-wearing policies only as allowed by Texas Education Agency guidelines through June 4. On that date, TEA is expected to revise its rules and eliminate all mask-wearing orders.

The announcement comes as Austin Public Health downgraded the risk-based restrictions in the area to stage 2. Local guidelines now more closely resemble guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, which said fully vaccinated individuals do not have to wear a mask in public in most situations.

Copyright 2021 KUT 90.5. To see more, visit KUT 90.5.