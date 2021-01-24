Dallas Man Arrested For Attack On Capitol, Threatened Rep. Ocasio-Cortez

Three more Texans have been charged for involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including a Dallas-area man accused of making online threats against a Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 34-year-old Garret Miller of Richardson was arrested last week and is now facing charges in U.S. District Court. He appeared before a judge Friday.

Miller posted several images and videos of himself inside the Capitol building during the siege, as well as in the days following the insurrection. Investigators also found he called for the execution of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter.

In a reply to one of the representative's tweets, Miller said, "We acted with honor and we where [sic] not armed. We where [sic] gentle with the police. They murdered a child." In another tweet on Jan. 6, Miller wrote, "Assassinate AOC."

U.S. Department of Justice On Jan. 11, 2021, Garret Miller posted this photograph to his Facebook. He is pictured (right) with another individual inside the U.S. Capitol building Rotunda.

A hearing's scheduled for Miller on Monday. He's one of about 120 people so far who've been charged in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.

