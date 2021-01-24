© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Government/Politics

Cornyn Says Trump's Second Trial Justifies Impeaching Past Presidents

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published January 24, 2021 at 7:20 PM CST
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, the Senate minority whip, questions Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius before the Senate Finance Committee on Nov. 6.
NPR
Texas Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn has said that Donald Trump's second impeachment would justify the impeachment of past Democratic presidents.

Texas Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn has said that Donald Trump's second impeachment would justify the impeachment of past Democratic presidents.

Cornyn made the remarks on Twitter this weekend, responding to Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, who touted Democrats' COVID-19 relief plans, President Biden's nominations and the impeachment of former President Trump.

Cornyn mentioned a possible Republican majority in 2022 and urged Schumer to do what is best for the country.

Trump is the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice. The Democrat-controlled House, along with 10 Republicans, voted to charge Trump for inciting his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.

The impeachment trial is set to take place in the second week of February.

Jerry Clayton
