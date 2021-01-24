Cornyn Says Trump's Second Trial Justifies Impeaching Past Presidents

Texas Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn has said that Donald Trump's second impeachment would justify the impeachment of past Democratic presidents.

Cornyn made the remarks on Twitter this weekend, responding to Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, who touted Democrats' COVID-19 relief plans, President Biden's nominations and the impeachment of former President Trump.

No, it’s takes unanimous consent. But you already knew that. BTW, if it is a good idea to impeach and try former Presidents, what about former Democratic Presidents when Republicans get the majority in 2022? Think about it and let’s do what is best for the country. https://t.co/cCkumapbWY — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) January 23, 2021

Cornyn mentioned a possible Republican majority in 2022 and urged Schumer to do what is best for the country.

Trump is the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice. The Democrat-controlled House, along with 10 Republicans, voted to charge Trump for inciting his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.

The impeachment trial is set to take place in the second week of February.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

