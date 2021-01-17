At Least 4 Texans Charged With Storming U.S. Capitol

At least four Texans — including one from the Houston area — are among those being prosecuted for their involvement in the storm on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Joshua Lollar, Larry Brock, Jenny Cudd, and Eliel Rosa are facing federal charges for alleged violent entry into the Capitol, according to federal court documents.

Lollar, from Spring, was accused of storming the Capitol and clashing with police officers after attending the rally by President Donald Trump last week.

The FBI reviewed photos and videos on Lollar's Facebook account, which appeared to show him busting into the building and in a crowd that was trying to push through a line of police officers, according to court documents.

Grapevine resident and Air Force combat veteran Larry Brock was seen inside the capitol building wearing green body armor and carrying zip-tie handcuffs, according to court documents.

After several images of someone appearing to be Brock began to surface online, family members and friends confirmed his identity to the FBI. Brock told the New Yorker that he intended to be peaceful, and wore his body armor because he “didn't want to get stabbed or hurt.” As for the zip-tie handcuffs, Brock said he found them on the ground and had intended to “give them to an officer.”

Jenny Cudd, a former Midland mayoral candidate, and Eliel Rosa, a Midland resident, both entered the Capitol building during the riot, according to court documents.

Once inside, Cudd allegedly helped break down Nancy Pelosi's office door, a detail Cudd confirmed via a livestream on Facebook. During the livestream, Cudd expressed the pride she felt as she participated in the “revolution.”

Security camera footage, photos, and Cudd's own Facebook livestreams allowed the FBI to identify both Cudd and Rosa. Upon questioning, the FBI said Rosa admitted that he and Cudd had entered the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI is also aware of several Houstonians who participated in the Capitol insurrection, HPD Chief Art Acevedo said. That may include a former Houston police officer the chief said was under federal investigation for his alleged involvement.

The 18-year HPD veteran, Tam Dinh Pham, entered the Capitol building to take photos, Acevedo said. After news broke of his alleged involvement in the riot, he was relieved of duty on Wednesday.

He has since resigned.

Originally published by Houston Public Media.