What Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez Wants His Party To Know About Latino Voters

Republicans made inroads among Latinos this election – the same voters that Democrats also believe are key to the future of their party. We talk with Democrat Vicente Gonzalez about the lessons he says his party needs to learn.

Guests

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, Democratic representative for Texas’s 15th Congressional District. (@RepGonzalez)

Rep. Raul Ruiz, Democratic representative for California’s 36th Congressional District. Chairman-elect of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. (@RepRaulRuizMD)

Also Featured

Tory Gavito, president and co-founder of Way to Win, a progressive donor network and strategy organization. (@torygavito)

David Casas, community engagement director in Georgia for the Libre Initiative, a conservative grassroots organization.

From The Reading List

Border Report: “South Texas Republican who lost congressional race alleges fraud, protests election results” — “‘The people of Hidalgo are tired of voter fraud,’ Republican congressional candidate Monica De La Cruz said Tuesday.”

New York Times: “This Is How Biden Should Approach the Latino Vote” — “Joe Biden needed no reminder from the arrival of Hispanic Heritage Month this week that he should focus on Latinos.”

Desert Sun: “Coachella Valley’s U.S. Rep. Raul Ruiz to head Congressional Hispanic Caucus” — “U.S. Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Palm Desert, was elected Tuesday to lead the Congressional Hispanic Caucus during the 117th Congress.”

Texas Observer: “Local Organizers Explain the Republican Surge in South Texas” — “Danny Diaz wasn’t shocked when he heard about the Republican surge along the Texas-Mexico border that confounded so many national pundits last week.”

Politico: “Lawmakers to Biden: ‘Step it up’ on Cabinet diversity” — “The next administration will feature a number of historic ‘firsts,’ but lawmakers and advocates of color are pushing for more.”

Click2Houston: “Donald Trump made inroads in South Texas this year. These voters explain why.” — “It was a strange sight in Starr County: More than 70 vehicles, decked out with Trump 2020 flags, parading 13 miles along the Texas-Mexico border from Roma to Rio Grande City.”

AZ Central: “Who is the ‘Latino voter?’ 2020 election showed Latino voters are diverse and vary region to region” — “Ana Paula Cortes and Claudia Montijo share a common cultural background.”

