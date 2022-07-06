Eric Neugeboren | The Texas Tribune

Eric Neugeboren | The Texas TribuneTexas Tribune D.C. Reporting Fellow
Eric Neugeboren is the summer 2022 D.C. reporting fellow and a junior at the University of Maryland studying journalism, government and politics. He has worked for the student newspaper, The Diamondback, since his freshman year, starting as a staff writer and working up to news editor. He previously has held internships at Voice of America, The Daily Record and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is a native of the D.C. metropolitan area and has developed a passion for writing about the impact of politics on people's everyday lives. In his free time, he enjoys playing tennis, hiking and catching up on TV shows.
The report by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center says authorities missed other opportunities to stop the gunman before he killed 19 students and two teachers in Robb Elementary.