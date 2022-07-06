Eric Neugeboren | The Texas Tribune

Eric Neugeboren is the summer 2022 D.C. reporting fellow and a junior at the University of Maryland studying journalism, government and politics. He has worked for the student newspaper, The Diamondback, since his freshman year, starting as a staff writer and working up to news editor. He previously has held internships at Voice of America, The Daily Record and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is a native of the D.C. metropolitan area and has developed a passion for writing about the impact of politics on people's everyday lives. In his free time, he enjoys playing tennis, hiking and catching up on TV shows.