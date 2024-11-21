Abbott directs TCEQ officials to accept Mexico water offer

Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality this week to accept a water offer from Mexico to aid farmers in the Rio Grande Valley.

The offer would allow communities in the Valley to use water from Mexico's San Juan River, a tributary to the Rio Grande.

Farmers in the Valley have suffered water shortages due to what Texas said is Mexico's ongoing noncompliance under the binational 1944 Water Treaty.

Abbott said Mexico's offer of 120,000 acre-feet from the San Juan River to the Rio Grande is a small step in the 1.75 million acre-feet of water Mexico is required to deliver under the treaty.

He said Texans face a projected deficit of 1.3 million acre-feet of water by October 2025 if no action is taken.