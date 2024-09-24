© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Edwards Aquifer Authority hosts free plant pick-up in San Antonio next week

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published September 24, 2024 at 10:45 AM CDT
A woman waters her plants in the morning during a persistent drought.
Bernd Weißbrod
/
Reuters
A woman waters her plants in the morning during a persistent drought.

San Antonio residents will have an opportunity next week to spruce up gardens and yards by receiving free native plants from the Edwards Aquifer Authority.

The aquifer will host the free "Rooted in Texas" drive-thru plant pick-up Oct. 5 in sponsorship with the H-E-B Tournament of Champions.

Residents can pick up two free native plants per person and a bag with EAA swag, while supplies last.

The plants will be a random combination of one sun plant and one shade plant from several offerings, including Gregg's Misflower, Purple Coneflower, Lyre Leaf Sage, and more. Plant offerings are subject to change.

Native plants perform well during droughts and help strengthen the local environment.

Plants will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The free event begins at 9 a.m. Oct. 5 at the Edwards Aquifer Authority headquarters of 900 E Quincy St.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Environment & Natural Resources TPRTop Storiesplants
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro