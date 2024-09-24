Edwards Aquifer Authority hosts free plant pick-up in San Antonio next week

San Antonio residents will have an opportunity next week to spruce up gardens and yards by receiving free native plants from the Edwards Aquifer Authority.

The aquifer will host the free "Rooted in Texas" drive-thru plant pick-up Oct. 5 in sponsorship with the H-E-B Tournament of Champions.

Residents can pick up two free native plants per person and a bag with EAA swag, while supplies last.

The plants will be a random combination of one sun plant and one shade plant from several offerings, including Gregg's Misflower, Purple Coneflower, Lyre Leaf Sage, and more. Plant offerings are subject to change.

Native plants perform well during droughts and help strengthen the local environment.

Plants will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The free event begins at 9 a.m. Oct. 5 at the Edwards Aquifer Authority headquarters of 900 E Quincy St.