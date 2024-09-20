Pumpkin spice is in the air but fall may not be so nice for San Antonio

If you are wondering when fall temperatures arrive in San Antonio, dramatic changes remain weeks away.

The National Weather Service reported that fall officially arrives in San Antonio at 7:43 a.m. next Sunday, and almost right on schedule, a cold front is expected to reach at least the Hill Country that same afternoon.

But highs all of next week in San Antonio are expected to drop to only near 90, only slightly cooler than this week has been. Sitting on the porch at night will only be a little less sticky too.

The Climate Prediction Center reported that the long-term forecast for fall for the Hill Country and South Texas does not exactly encourage sweaters and hot mugs of cocoa. The October through December outlook calls warmer than average temperatures and below average rain chances.

Moderate drought conditions cover the northern half of Bexar County while the lower half is considered extremely dry by the U.S. Drought Monitor, so the need for rain this fall continues.

October is traditionally one of San Antonio's rainier months as more cold fronts punch through from the north to stir up activity.

Some long-range forecasts predicted daytime highs in the 80s and early morning lows in the 60s would both come the first week of October for San Antonio, but rain chances remain slim.