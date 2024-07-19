Rain likely all next week, but flooding risk remains slight

San Antonio has a strong chance of rain each day next week as cold front pushes through the region, according to the National Weather Service.

The cold front may begin to trigger showers before its passage as early as Sunday afternoon, however.

Rain chances shoot up to 60% by Monday afternoon. The afternoon commute on Monday could see slick roadways.

Rain chances appear to grow even stronger for Tuesday and the morning or afternoon commutes on that day could also be affected.

The chances of precipitation remain moderate to strong on Wednesday and Thursday, according to forecasters.

The weather service reported that it is hard to predict rainfall totals for the entire week this far out, but nearly two inches of rain could fall on San Antonio from Monday through Tuesday.

All the rain and associated clouds should also keep daytime highs in the 80s and drop early morning lows into the lower 70s.

Next week will not be a drought buster, but it would be welcome relief for the drought-stricken city where residents can only water lawns once a week with an automatic sprinkler based on street address.

San Antonio has received little more than 16 inches of rain at the international airport since the start of the year. That is nearly two inches below the year-to-date rainfall average for the city.