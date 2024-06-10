Heavy rains bring drought relief, keep temperatures below 100 for the week

A short weather wave that entered the region from the northwest late Sunday and early Monday helped trigger heavy showers and gusty winds for parts of Bexar County.

The National Weather Service reported several inches of rain fell in some spots along the Bexar-Medina county line or in Far West San Antonio and in Northwest Bexar County.

Bob Fogerty, a meteorologist with the NWS, said 4.7 inches was officially recorded along the county line, and around 4.1 inches of rain fell on the Helotes area. Other areas of San Antonio received lighter amounts.

Fogerty said San Antonio's rainfall for the year remained about average range thanks to a wet start to the year under El Niño conditions.

Some low water crossings, especially in West Bexar County, had to be barricaded due to flooding caused by the showers. Slick roads also resulted in several morning rush hour accidents in San Antonio.

Some small trees and other tree limbs were downed around Somerset in Southwest Bexar County. Thunderstorm gusts around 58 mph were reported just east of Uvalde or a little more than an hour's drive west of San Antonio on U.S. 90.

Some slight rain chances continue on Tuesday and Wednesday in part due to afternoon daytime heating.

The rain was welcome drought relief. According to radar images, some of the rain fell on counties to the west and northwest of San Antonio, which have some of the worst drought conditions in the nation. Drought conditions across Bexar County were in the "moderate" range, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Just last week, the Edwards Aquifer Authority, which manages the key source of water for the region, required permitted pumpers to further reduce pumping from the underground reservoir under Stage 4 restrictions.