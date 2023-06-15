ERCOT issues first Weather Watch in 2023 ahead of statewide heat wave

ERCOT has issued its first Weather Watch of the year as it anticipates an increased demand for electricity because of high temperatures.

An ERCOT Weather Watch is an earlier notification – approximately 3-5 days ahead – of forecasted significant weather and high demand. The Weather Watch takes effect Thursday and lasts through next Wednesday.

Officials say there is the possibility of the state breaking its all-time peak demand record of electricity consumption. The existing record is from July 20 last year: 80,148 MWs.

ERCOT leaders say the power grid's condition is stable despite the hot weather this week. However, officials are closely monitoring how things will go over the next few days, and say they are ready to respond if needed.

ERCOT’s supply and demand dashboard indicates that enough power capacity should be available.

The Weather Watch is part of the Texas Advisory Notification System. The second step would involve asking customers to voluntarily conserve electricity because of the increased demand.

