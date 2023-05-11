Flash flooding danger this weekend for Rio Grande Valley, SA, and the Hill Country

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch from 7 p.m. on Friday to 8 p.m. on Saturday for Bexar and all surrounding counties and the Hill Country.

Some showers may start falling on San Antonio by Friday afternoon.

The best chances for excessive rainfall and flash flooding in San Antonio will come during two rounds of showers on Saturday. The first is expected during the early morning hours and the second during the afternoon and early evening.

An upper disturbance over Mexico is expected to produce a line of showers that will train for several hours at a time over the Rio Grande, Edwards Plateau, Hill Country, and the I-35 corridor through Monday.

Widespread rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches in the San Antonio area can be expected by Sunday, while up to 10 inches could fall on some spots between the I-35 corridor and the Rio Grande.

The excessive rain will cause creeks and rivers to enter minor or major flood stages. Flooded low water crossings could produce dangerous driving conditions, especially at night or during the early morning hours when it's harder for motorists to see ahead.

The weather service is reminding residents to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” at flooded low water crossings.

Rain chances drop some beginning Monday night.

The rain will help reduce drought conditions across South Central Texas and the Hill Country.

San Antonio ended 2022 with a rainfall deficit of more than 20 inches and 2023 got off to a very dry start until showers arrived in April.

The weather service reports the return of El Nino or warmer Pacific Ocean temperatures means this local spring will be as wet or wetter than usual.