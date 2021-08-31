North Texas Groups Help With Hurricane Ida Relief

On the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, southeast Louisiana was devastated again — this time by Hurricane Ida. New Orleans and other cities were without power Monday and it could be weeks before all the lights are back on.

As of midday Monday, one person had been confirmed dead, while thousands of others had evacuated the state.

In an effort to help, groups in North Texas like Minuteman Disaster Response in McKinney and Texas Baptist Men in Dallas have sent disaster relief teams to help with Hurricane Ida. The American Red Cross have sent supplies and over 600 volunteers to assist with relief and recovery efforts.

Lisa Morgan, with the North Texas branch of the Red Cross, said “We try to take lessons learned from each of our experiences to try to do a better job each time. But you know, you never know what the level of the destruction is going to be.”

The American Red Cross is now looking for volunteers to assist in shelters in Louisiana and monetary donations to buy supplies and health kits.

“So we have people and emergency response vehicles, to be available to distribute food supplies, water, whatever it is that people need to address their immediate needs. They have hygiene kits,” Morgan said.

The American Red Cross knows this is going to be a long period of recovery, so they’re looking for people to help out.

“This is going to be a long, long haul response in relief effort,” Morgan said. “If people have the time, have the willingness, I really encourage them to volunteer. If people may not have the time, consider making a financial donation. That allows us to buy those materials and supplies that people need immediately and the right things that they need.”

You can go here to donate and support the Red Cross’ efforts.

