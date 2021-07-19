Late-Season Cold Front To Bring Rain To San Antonio This Week

The National Weather Service reports a late season cold front will help trigger a rainy week. The front will generate showers late this afternoon and tonight as it approaches San Antonio and the Hill Country.

Forecasters say by Tuesday afternoon around 2 inches of rain is possible. The weather service reports the showers could line up, creating a "training" effect, resulting in flash flooding in some areas.

A late cold front to bring chances for rain later today. The wet pattern continues for most of the week as an upper level disturbance lingers around the area. Locally heavy rain and minor flooding possible. #txwx pic.twitter.com/ADNM7maCkP — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 19, 2021

That scenario is more likely over the Hill County Monday and the San Antonio area on Tuesday.

The moisture and cloudiness is expected to result in below average temperatures with the afternoon high temperatures in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. Morning lows for Tuesday will start off in the upper 60s to middle 70s.



There is a good to strong chance of showers each day this week through Friday with a possibility of more flash flooding on Thursday and Friday.

A sub-tropical low is expected to push from over the Gulf of Mexico and over South Texas, helping to clear skies this weekend.

Earlier this month, flash flooding from Leon Creek entered some homes, west of Leon Valley, in Northwest San Antonio. Several roads were closed due to flooding.



The San Antonio Police Department reported during a storm on July 6 a woman sheltering in a culvert off Vance Jackson was swept away by floodwaters in a creek.

Police said she had still not been immediately located, but it was possible

she managed to climb out of the creek.



TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

