Environment

Late-Season Cold Front To Bring Rain To San Antonio This Week

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published July 19, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT
National Weather Service
The National Weather Service reports a late season cold front will help trigger a rainy week. The front will generate showers late this afternoon and tonight as it approaches San Antonio and the Hill Country.

Forecasters say by Tuesday afternoon around 2 inches of rain is possible. The weather service reports the showers could line up, creating a "training" effect, resulting in flash flooding in some areas.

That scenario is more likely over the Hill County Monday and the San Antonio area on Tuesday.

The moisture and cloudiness is expected to result in below average temperatures with the afternoon high temperatures in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. Morning lows for Tuesday will start off in the upper 60s to middle 70s.

There is a good to strong chance of showers each day this week through Friday with a possibility of more flash flooding on Thursday and Friday. 
A sub-tropical low is expected to push from over the Gulf of Mexico and over South Texas, helping to clear skies this weekend. 
Earlier this month, flash flooding from Leon Creek entered some homes, west of Leon Valley, in Northwest San Antonio. Several roads were closed due to flooding.
The San Antonio Police Department reported during a storm on July 6 a woman sheltering in a culvert off Vance Jackson was swept away by floodwaters in a creek.
Police said she had still not been immediately located, but it was possible
she managed to climb out of the creek.
                    Brian Kirkpatrick
                

            

            

                
