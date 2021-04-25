Houston-Based Gas Company Sues CPS Energy For Unpaid Natural Gas From February Storm

A natural gas supplier is suing San Antonio's City Public Service Energy. The lawsuit — filed in Harris County last week by Houston-based Enterprise Products Operating LLC — alleges that CPS Energy still owes them $99.6 million for natural gas provided during February's winter storm.

The suit claims a breach of contract. CPS pays daily floating prices, which in most cases saves money — unless demand skyrockets, like it did in February. Enterprise Products said CPS Energy has not paid for 13 transactions it billed in February.

According to the suit, CPS has paid $36.4 million so far. CPS Energy has sued over a dozen natural gas companies over what it calls price gouging.

In one lawsuit filed against Chevron, CPS claimed the company increased it's price by 6000%.

CPS also brought a lawsuit against the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) for inflated energy prices.

The current contract between CPS Energy and Enterprise Products began in May 2018.

