Tornado Watch In Effect For San Antonio Area Until 4am

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning until 4am. The NWS reports showers are likely along with possible thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Texas until 4 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/5mthrv7Rog — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) March 25, 2021

The NWS says there is a strong chance of showers for San Antonio early Thursday and a lesser chance on Friday.

The sky should clear a bit on Friday before more clouds return.

Temperatures will be mild to start the weekend with highs generally in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

By Sunday morning, another cold will approach the region from the northwest, bringing another round of showers and storms to the area.

NWS confirmed an F1 tornado touched down early Tuesday morning west of Canyon Lake damaging a home, trees and power lines with one-hundred mile per hour winds

It was 250-yards wide and traveled nearly half of a mile on the ground in two minutes, forecasters said.

