Do you have student debt, but no degree? Are you in default? Tell us

More than 41 million people have outstanding federal student loans, totaling more than $1.5 trillion.

But not all borrowers have the same experience with their debt.

For a start, more than a third of borrowers have an outstanding balance of $10,000 or less.

Second, about 20% of borrowers are in default — that's when you've gone 270 days without a payment. When that happens, the government can take your tax refund or part of your paycheck. When you get older, you can even lose part of your Social Security. More than 1 million loans go into default each year.

Finally, research shows that those hit hardest by student loan debt never finished college. The default rate among borrowers who didn't complete their degree is three times as high as the rate for borrowers who graduated.

If any of this sounds familiar, please let us know via the form below.

We want to know about your experience and how your debt or your default status has affected your life.

We may contact you for an upcoming story.

