$1,000 On School Supplies? North Texas Parents Are Expected To Open Up Their Wallets This Year.

The boom in back-to-school purchases will provide an economic jolt of $1.4 billion to the North Texas economy, according a Deloitte survey.

"The outlook of the Texas economy is significant," said Sam Loughry, the National Consumer Industry Audit and Assurance Leader of Deloitte. "North Texans have a favorable view of the economy ... they weren't in class last year and gearing up for that and some pent-up demand."

Half of the money parents plan to spend on K-12 back-to-school items is primarily in one category: technology. This includes computers, hardware, other electronic gadgets, and subscriptions. Parents are scaling back on purchasing traditional back-to-school supplies as children are using more digital technologies in and out of the classroom.

"A majority of the shopping will begin in July and there is some concern with stock shortages," said Loughry.

The survey also indicated Dallas-Fort Worth area parents are nervous about sending their children back to in-person learning this fall, even if they are vaccinated.

Almost half, 48%, of North Texas parents say they are anxious about their children returning to class, according to the survey. Thirty-five percent say they aren't worried about doing so.

Most parents say their children have been vaccinated or will receive one ahead of the school year. Overall, 29% say their children have received one dose. While 19% and 20% say, they will receive a dose within the next month or three months.

Thirteen percent say they will not let their children receive a vaccine.

