San Antonio police respond to reports of possible shooting at North Star Mall
San Antonio police responded to initial reports of a possible shooting at North Star Mall on Tuesday night.
There is a heavy police presence outside the Macy's department store at the mall. About 20 officers, several wearing SWAT-style and tactical gear, were seen leaving Macy’s.
Helicopters soared over the scene as swarms of police officers secured the area.
BREAKING: A shooting has been reported at North Star Mall. Earlier, a source told me it was a possible active shooter situation. Source told me one person has been transported to Brooke Army Medical Center.
I’m on scene.
Source told me one person has been transported to Brooke Army Medical Center.
There is a large police presence outside Macy’s. pic.twitter.com/Lf1CXfKz89
This is a developing story that will be updated.
