San Antonio police respond to reports of possible shooting at North Star Mall

San Antonio police responded to initial reports of a possible shooting at North Star Mall on Tuesday night.

There is a heavy police presence outside the Macy's department store at the mall. About 20 officers, several wearing SWAT-style and tactical gear, were seen leaving Macy’s.

Helicopters soared over the scene as swarms of police officers secured the area.

BREAKING: A shooting has been reported at North Star Mall. Earlier, a source told me it was a possible active shooter situation.



I’m on scene.



Source told me one person has been transported to Brooke Army Medical Center.



There is a large police presence outside Macy’s. pic.twitter.com/Lf1CXfKz89 — Joey Palacios - Texas Public Radio (@Joeycules) November 1, 2023

This is a developing story that will be updated.