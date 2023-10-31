© 2023 Texas Public Radio
San Antonio police respond to reports of possible shooting at North Star Mall

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published October 31, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT
A heavy police presence is seen outside North Star Mall on Tuesday October 31, 2023.
Joey Palacios
/
Texas Public Radio
A heavy police presence is seen outside North Star Mall on Tuesday October 31, 2023.

San Antonio police responded to initial reports of a possible shooting at North Star Mall on Tuesday night.

There is a heavy police presence outside the Macy's department store at the mall. About 20 officers, several wearing SWAT-style and tactical gear, were seen leaving Macy’s.

Helicopters soared over the scene as swarms of police officers secured the area.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

