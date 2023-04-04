Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records

The official indictment — People of the State of New York against Donald J. Trump, Indictment No. 71543-23 — has been unsealed.

Trump has been charged with 34 felonies. He pleaded not guilty.

At 3:30 p.m. ET, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will hold a press conference. Watch it live here:

Trump left the courthouse at 3:25 p.m. ET, just under an hour after he entered.

He joined his motorcade in a black SUV, and is expected to head to the airport shortly for a flight back to West Palm Beach, Fla., where he'll speak to his supporters sometime this evening.

Trump was processed in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on the 7th floor of the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse and then was escorted up the 15th floor courtroom for his arraignment, which had been scheduled for 2:15 p.m.

Trump arrived around 2:30, unhandcuffed. He ignored the questions reporters shouted at him and looked ahead.

But he did share some thoughts on social media in between.

He posted on Truth Social just before 1:30 p.m. ET, writing:

"Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!"

Speaking at a briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she wouldn't comment on any ongoing investigations into Donald Trump.

"It's not our focus." she said, when asked by a reporter. "Our focus right now is on the American people."

On whether there are credible threats of protests, Jean-Pierre said she wouldn't get into "hypotheticals" but said the administration is "prepared."

The charges are related to payments Trump made in 2016 to his former attorney over an alleged affair with an adult film star known as Stormy Daniels. Trump denies the affair but has admitted to reimbursing his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 payment made on the eve of the 2016 election to Daniels as part of a settlement about her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump.

The Trump 2024 campaign is using a T-shirt with a fake mug shot to promote contributions to the campaign. Emails promoting a “free shirt with a $47 contribution,” a nod at the next president being the 47th.

The former president has been using the indictment and ongoing investigations as a way to rally his base under traditional claims that this is a “witch hunt” against him.

As NPR has previously reported, a NPR/PBS News Hour/Marist poll showed 8 in 10 Republicans agree with Trump and call the investigations a "witch hunt." But broadly speaking, voters including Republicans, appear to be leaning against him for a primary. Per the poll 6 in 10 don't want Trump to be president again, including two-thirds of independents.

The 2024 presidential candidate has already raised $7 million in fundraising from the indictment news, his team says.

