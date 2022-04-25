Melissa Lucio has been granted a stay of execution by Texas' highest criminal court

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted a stay of execution Monday to Melissa Lucio, who was set to be executed later this week.

The court ordered the 138th Judicial District Court of Cameron Country to reconsider Lucio’s case in light of new evidence on the death of her daughter.

She was set to be executed by lethal injection on Wednesday.

"I thank God for my life,” Lucio said in a statement released by her attorneys. “I have always trusted in Him. I am grateful the court has given me the chance to live and prove my innocence. Mariah is in my heart today and always. I am grateful to have more days to be a mother to my children and a grandmother to my grandchildren. I will use my time to help bring them to Christ. I am deeply grateful to everyone who prayed for me and spoke out on my behalf.”

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles will weigh whether to recommend clemency in Lucio’s case on Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

