On this virtual edition of Texas Public Radio’s Worth Repeating, we are joined by San Antonio's Poet Laureate Andrea Vocab Sanderson as our host for the evening. This episode features a selection of stories from your friends and neighbors in San Antonio, about a time they had to choose between “Fight or Flight.” Worth Repeating is made possible by the 80/20 Foundation and our TPR members. If you support Worth Repeating, please make a pledge of support so we can continue to share these stories. Donate today at: https://secure.tpr.org/pledge/?src=P2104SM