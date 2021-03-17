Fight Or Flight
On this virtual edition of Texas Public Radio's Worth Repeating, we are joined by San Antonio's Poet Laureate Andrea Vocab Sanderson as our host for the evening. This episode features a selection of stories from your friends and neighbors in San Antonio, about a time they had to choose between "Fight or Flight." Worth Repeating is made possible by the 80/20 Foundation and our TPR members.