KTXI 90.1 FM is currently on low power after equipment at our transmitter site suffered winter storm damage.
Fight Or Flight

Texas Public Radio | By Rob Martinez
Published March 17, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT
On this virtual edition of Texas Public Radio’s Worth Repeating, we are joined by San Antonio's Poet Laureate Andrea Vocab Sanderson as our host for the evening. This episode features a selection of stories from your friends and neighbors in San Antonio, about a time they had to choose between “Fight or Flight.” Worth Repeating is made possible by the 80/20 Foundation and our TPR members. If you support Worth Repeating, please make a pledge of support so we can continue to share these stories. Donate today at: https://secure.tpr.org/pledge/?src=P2104SM

