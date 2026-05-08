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THE LAVENS at Sanchos Cocina y Cantina

THE LAVENS at Sanchos Cocina y Cantina

THE LAVENS, a five-piece Americana and alternative country group from San Antonio, perform live at Sanchos Cocina y Cantina. The evening pairs live music with the cantina's full food and drink menu on Jackson Street.

Sanchos Cocina y Cantina
Free
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Good Creative Media
juliegood@goodcreativemedia.com
https://imc.goodcreativemedia.com/press/lavens-sanchos-2026-05-08

Artist Group Info

THE LAVENS
https://imc.goodcreativemedia.com/press/lavens-sanchos-2026-05-08
Sanchos Cocina y Cantina
628 Jackson St
San Antonio, Texas 78212
https://sanchosmx.com/venue/sanchos/