THE LAVENS at Sanchos Cocina y Cantina
THE LAVENS at Sanchos Cocina y Cantina
THE LAVENS, a five-piece Americana and alternative country group from San Antonio, perform live at Sanchos Cocina y Cantina. The evening pairs live music with the cantina's full food and drink menu on Jackson Street.
Sanchos Cocina y Cantina
Free
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Event Supported By
Good Creative Media
juliegood@goodcreativemedia.com
Artist Group Info
THE LAVENS
Sanchos Cocina y Cantina
628 Jackson StSan Antonio, Texas 78212