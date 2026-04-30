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San Antonio Astronomical Association monthly public meeting: “Europa Clipper’s view of Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS while in route to the Jupiter System"g"”

San Antonio Astronomical Association monthly public meeting: “Europa Clipper’s view of Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS while in route to the Jupiter System"g"”

Under the icy shell of Jupiter's moon, Europa, lies a liquid water ocean and the tantalizing question of whether that ocean could be suitable to support life. NASA's Europa Clipper Mission is on its six-year journey to Europa to answer that very question. But while in route to the icy moon, the Europa Clipper spacecraft had the serendipitous opportunity to observe the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS as it passed through our Solar System between Clipper and the Sun. This presentation will discuss the science of what we know about 3I ATLAS and what we are learning about it from missions like Europa Clipper.

The Scobee Education Center & Planetarium
Free
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 10 Apr 2026

Event Supported By

San Antonio Astronomical Association
public.programs@sanantonioastronomy.org
http://sanantonioastronomy.org

Artist Group Info

David Wickholm
david.wickholm@att.net
The Scobee Education Center & Planetarium
1198 San Pedro Avenue
San Antonio, Texas 78212
210-486-0100
sac-ScobeeCtr@alamo.edu
https://alamo.edu/sac/scobee