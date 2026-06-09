Join us for Historic Plaza Days, a community event that brings together historical organizations in the heart of San Antonio, Plaza de las Islas Canarias (Main Plaza). Working together, these organizations help tell a broader and more complete story of the rich history and heritage of Bexar County.

The Bexar Heritage Center and Main Plaza Conservancy invite you to an afternoon of historical immersion, live music, giveaways, and family-friendly fun at Historic Plaza Days.

Explore local history, meet representatives from historical organizations, and discover the stories that have shaped our community.

Food trucks will be on site.

We look forward to seeing you at Main Plaza for this celebration of Bexar County’s past, present, and future!