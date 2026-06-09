Healing Service Marking the Hill Country Flood Anniversary
Healing Service Marking the Hill Country Flood Anniversary
At our monthly healing and communion service we will mark the one-year anniversary of the deadly flooding in the Hill Country and honor those from our community who were lost as we mourn with those who are still grieving.
Join us for this sacred time set apart for prayer and healing. During the service, there will be opportunities for: anointing with oil (Unction), laying on of hands, individual prayer and quiet reflection.
Christ Episcopal Church
Free
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Christ Episcopal Church
210-736-3132
Artist Group Info
gretchend@cecsa.org
Christ Episcopal Church
510 Belknap PlaceSan Antonio , Texas 78212
210-736-3132