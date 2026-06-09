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Healing Service Marking the Hill Country Flood Anniversary

Healing Service Marking the Hill Country Flood Anniversary

At our monthly healing and communion service we will mark the one-year anniversary of the deadly flooding in the Hill Country and honor those from our community who were lost as we mourn with those who are still grieving.

Join us for this sacred time set apart for prayer and healing. During the service, there will be opportunities for: anointing with oil (Unction), laying on of hands, individual prayer and quiet reflection.

Christ Episcopal Church
Free
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Christ Episcopal Church
210-736-3132
https://www.cecsa.org

Artist Group Info

gretchend@cecsa.org
Christ Episcopal Church
510 Belknap Place
San Antonio , Texas 78212
210-736-3132
https://www.cecsa.org