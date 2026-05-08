First Responders Centennial Showcase
First Responders Centennial Showcase
This interactive event invites the community to explore careers in public safety through hands-on demonstrations and activities. Attendees can receive CPR instruction, blood pressure checks, and experience tactical demonstrations led by cadets. Meet representatives from ACD Police recruitment, connect with community speakers, and take part in campus tours.
Bring your family and see firsthand how SAC is preparing the next generation of first responders as part of its 100-year legacy of service and impact.
FRA campus
Free
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio College
210-486-0255
sac-pr@alamo.edu
FRA campus
15775 IH 35 SouthAtascosa, Texas 78002
(210) 486-1692
erodriguez1298@alamo.edu