Carolina Cuellar reports for Texas Public Radio from the city of McAllen where she covers business and border issues. Her position is made possible by Report For America — a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

A scientist-turned-journalist, she worked on the science desk at KQED, for various science news outlets, and has written about dog DNA criminal forensics and the largest fire in Santa Cruz County history, the CZU Lightning Complex wildfire that started in August 2020. Her work has appeared in ABCNews, The Mercury News, and science sites such as Inside Science and Mongabay.

Cuellar, a first-generation college graduate, holds a master’s degree in science communication and a bachelor’s in molecular, cellular and developmental biology from the University of California, Santa Cruz. She was born in Bogotá, Colombia and grew up in Stockton, California after emigrating to the United States.