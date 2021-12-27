Preparations underway for the Valero Alamo Bowl

Preparations are underway for the 2021 Valero Alamo Bowl between the No. 14 Oregon Ducks and No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners, which will be televised nationally by ESPN.

It's the first Alamo Bowl for the Sooners and the third for the Ducks.

The game at the Alamodome kicks off at 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 29. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and the Alamodome Box Office with prices starting at $50.

It's the eighth year the bowl game has matched up the top teams of the Pac-12 and Big 12 conferences after the college football playoff selections.

Bowl organizers say each team has one player from the area on their roster. Oregon's long snapper Karsten Battles attended Johnson High School and Oklahoma punter Reeves Mundschau graduated from New Braunfels Canyon High School.

The Ducks come into the Alamo Bowl with a 10-3 record and the Sooners are 10-2. Bryan McClendon is the interim head coach of the Ducks and is expected to leave the team after the bowl game to join the University of Miami as a wide receivers coach. His predecessor at Oregon, Mario Cristobal, is now the head coach at Miami.

Bob Stoops is the interim head coach at Oklahoma after Lincoln Riley left for USC. Stoops was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Dec. 7.

The retired coach is the only coach to win the Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl and the national championship and accumulated more victories over his first 18 seasons than any coach in the game's history. Stoops posted a record of 190-48 or .798 winning percentage during those 18 years, which included 18 consecutive bowl appearances.