UTSA preps for conference championship, UIW wins first NCAA playoff game

The UTSA Roadrunners will host the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers in the 2021 Ryan Conference USA Championship Game on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Alamodome.

The game will be nationally televised on the CBS Sports Network. Tickets were still available on Monday for the game at ticketmaster.com. UTSA drew around 35,000 fans for its previous home game in the dome.

UTSA saw its undefeated season end against North Texas this past Saturday, 45-23. The defeat also knocked UTSA out of the Top 25 AP poll, where they had been ranked 15th.

UTSA Coach Jeff Traylor said he did not get the team ready for the game in Denton.

"We're extremely embarrassed by our performance, sorry for our fans that drove all the way down here, our band that came down here, but nobody is taking this loss worse than those players are right now," Traylor told InsideRunnerSports.

North Texas converted three first-half fumble recoveries into 21 points and rushed for 340 yards in in the win against UTSA at a rainy Apogee Stadium.

Traylor said the rain took its toll on the team's offense.

"The rain negated our passing game. When you take away our three receivers from us, that's hard, right? We're not an offense that can just line up and physically impose our will on somebody. We have to have other ways to move the ball down the field," he said.

The Mean Green (6-6, 5-3) dropped the Conference USA West Division champions to 11-1 overall and 7-1 in the league.

Western Kentucky University is the USA East Division champions.

The University of the Incarnate Word football team won their first NCAA FCS playoff game in program history.

The Cardinals beat Stephen F. Austin on Saturday in an overtime victory at Benson Stadium.

The Southland Conference champions next play No. 1 Sam Houston in Round 2 this Saturday in Huntsville.