Big Texas Comicon opens busier fall convention season in San Antonio

More than 6,000 people are expected to attend the Big Texas Comicon at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center through Sunday.

The event celebrates pop culture with celebrity appearances, autograph sessions and more.

"There's light saber vendors, there's sword vendors, stickers, comics, action figures, Funko pops, of course is everyone's favorite, so if you think of it, we got it here," said the event's co-founder Garrett Killian.

Actor David Koechner was the cowboy hat-wearing sports guy, Champ Kind, in the movie "Anchorman."

He currently plays a neighbor and Cowboys fan on the ABC show "The Goldbergs."

"What do I like most about these events, it's the enthusiasm of the fans, really warms your heart," Koechner said.

The convention is the first of several larger fall and winter conventions, a healthy sign of recovery from the pandemic from one of the city's biggest economic generators.

Tickets are $36 on Saturday and $31 on Sunday. They can be purchased in advance at bigtexascomicon.com, where you can also see the schedule of events.