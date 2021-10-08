© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business

Big Texas Comicon opens busier fall convention season in San Antonio

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published October 8, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT
Aaron Soltero, left, and Paul Cathcart at Big Texas Comicon
Brian Kirkpatrick
/
Texas Public Radio
Aaron Soltero, left, and Paul Cathcart demonstrate their light saber skiills for Texas Public Radio

More than 6,000 people are expected to attend the Big Texas Comicon at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center through Sunday.

The event celebrates pop culture with celebrity appearances, autograph sessions and more.

"There's light saber vendors, there's sword vendors, stickers, comics, action figures, Funko pops, of course is everyone's favorite, so if you think of it, we got it here," said the event's co-founder Garrett Killian.

Actor David Koechner was the cowboy hat-wearing sports guy, Champ Kind, in the movie "Anchorman."

He currently plays a neighbor and Cowboys fan on the ABC show "The Goldbergs."

"What do I like most about these events, it's the enthusiasm of the fans, really warms your heart," Koechner said.

The convention is the first of several larger fall and winter conventions, a healthy sign of recovery from the pandemic from one of the city's biggest economic generators.

Tickets are $36 on Saturday and $31 on Sunday. They can be purchased in advance at bigtexascomicon.com, where you can also see the schedule of events.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

BusinessTPRTop Stories
Brian Kirkpatrick
Brian Kirkpatrick can be reached at brian@tpr.org and on Twitter at @TPRBrian
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick