Texas Has The Cheapest Gas In The Nation — And It's Even Cheaper In San Antonio

Texas has the cheapest gas in the nation.

AAA Texas reported on Thursday a statewide average of $2.57 for a gallon of regular unleaded, but that’s nearly a dollar more per gallon compared to the same day last year.

San Antonio drivers pay the least for gas in Texas, $2.40 — 51 cents less than El Paso, which has the highest in the state.

Demand for gasoline increased across the U.S. this week to nearly 9 million barrels per day, the highest since August 2020.

