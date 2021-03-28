H-E-B Grocery Stores Are Coming To Frisco & Plano

The popular Texas-based grocery store chain H-E-B is finally coming to North Texas.

The Dallas Morning News reports that the two locations will be in Plano, at

the southwest corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway, and Frisco, at the northeast corner of Legacy Drive and Main Street. The stores are scheduled to open in fall 2022.

“We’re excited to say that the time has come for us to bring our flagship H-E-B banner to Dallas-Fort Worth,” Stephen Butt, president of H-E-B’s Central Market division based in Dallas, told the News.

This move brings the grocery store wars back into the spotlight. According to the Morning News' Maria Halkias, Walmart has the largest market share in North Texas, and all the major national grocery chains have significant footprints, from Kroger and Albertsons to Aldi, Trader Joe’s, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Sam’s Club, Costco, Amazon and Whole Foods Market.

Halkias points out that H-E-B is run by Texans for Texans and has gained loyalty over the years as an employer, corporate citizen and for the unique items it carries. The company regularly adds new private label products, including varieties of salsas and queso. Its Texas-shaped tortilla chips are shipped to Texans all over the country.

“North Texas is a very important market for our future growth, for all of H-E-B,” Butt said to the News. “Our plan is to grow here with our multiple formats.”

