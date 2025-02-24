Grand champion steer at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo sold for $140,000

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

He's got a sturdy name to match his sturdy build: John.

And he is the grand champion market steer that sold near the end of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo this weekend for $140,000.

John was raised for sale at the livestock show by Aniston Floyd from the Denver City, Texas Future Farmers of America program.

Students use the money from the livestock show to further their education.

Denver City sits near the New Mexico border in far West Texas and has a population of just over 4,000.

Katelyn Lester / San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Aniston Floyd after sale of Grand Champion Steer on Feb. 21, 2025

Floyd said she named the Charolais steer John because his show tag was 316 — as in the Book of John 3:16 Bible verse.

Stock show and rodeo officials say since the inception of the organization, they have committed more than $267 million to young people through scholarships, grants, endowments, a junior livestock auctions, the calf scramble program and show premiums.

Around 19,000 young people are helped through their participation at the event each year.

The stock show and rodeo on the grounds of the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum is second only to Fiesta in attendance when it comes to public events in the Alamo City, averaging around 1.3 million visitors a year.