What we learn when things fall apart

As 2025 rolls around, some people will make resolutions or set intentions, looking ahead to creating change in the new year.

For others, it's a time to look back to the previous year and reflect on the memories and experiences of 2024.

But how do you reflect back on life's most difficult moments?

Host Juana Summers talks to runner and podcaster Ali Feller about how she navigated a challenging year and what she learned from the experience.

