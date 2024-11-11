Ravel Quartet & Sibling Dynamics

Guest Host Orli Shaham finds common ground with a pair of siblings who remind her of growing up with her brother Gil. A lively quartet from Chicago play Ravel. A teen soprano speaks about representation in classical music and connecting with a composer who shares her heritage. A talented young pianist talks about having pianist parents.

Performers & Repertoire

Cellist Xavier Ip, 17, from Watertown, MA

Papillon, Op. 77 by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924) with collaborative pianist Orli Shaham

Violinist Jacob Lewis, 16, and pianist Ezra Lewis, 11, from Newton, MA

21 Hungarian Dances for Violin and Piano, No. 1 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), arr. by Joseph Joachim

Soprano Katrina Franco, 18, from San Francisco, CA

Mutya ng Pasig by Nicanor Abelardo (1893-1934) with collaborative pianist Thaddeus Pinkston

Orli Shaham

Piano Sonata No. 11 in A major, K.331, III. ALLA TURCA: Allegretto by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)

Pianist Elisa Plano, 16, from Mendon, MA

In the Bottoms, Mvmt 4, Barcarolle - Morning by R. Nathaniel Dett (1882-1943)

Sprezzatura Quartet from Frankfurt, IL and Chicago Musical Pathways Initiative

String Quartet in F major, Mvmt 2 by Joseph Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Orli Shaham

Piano Sonata No. 5 in G major, K.283, III. Presto by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)

Copyright 2024 NPR