Ravel Quartet & Sibling Dynamics

Published November 11, 2024 at 2:43 PM CST
Jacob Lewis, 16, violin and Ezra Lewis, 11, piano, from Newton, MA have some fun with guest host Orli Shaham.
Courtesy 'From the Top'
Guest Host Orli Shaham finds common ground with a pair of siblings who remind her of growing up with her brother Gil. A lively quartet from Chicago play Ravel. A teen soprano speaks about representation in classical music and connecting with a composer who shares her heritage. A talented young pianist talks about having pianist parents.

Performers & Repertoire

Cellist Xavier Ip, 17, from Watertown, MA
Papillon, Op. 77 by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924) with collaborative pianist Orli Shaham

Violinist Jacob Lewis, 16, and pianist Ezra Lewis, 11, from Newton, MA
21 Hungarian Dances for Violin and Piano, No. 1 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), arr. by Joseph Joachim

Soprano Katrina Franco, 18, from San Francisco, CA
Mutya ng Pasig by Nicanor Abelardo (1893-1934) with collaborative pianist Thaddeus Pinkston

Orli Shaham
Piano Sonata No. 11 in A major, K.331, III. ALLA TURCA: Allegretto by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)

Pianist Elisa Plano, 16, from Mendon, MA
In the Bottoms, Mvmt 4, Barcarolle - Morning by R. Nathaniel Dett (1882-1943)

Sprezzatura Quartet from Frankfurt, IL and Chicago Musical Pathways Initiative
String Quartet in F major, Mvmt 2 by Joseph Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Orli Shaham
Piano Sonata No. 5 in G major, K.283, III. Presto by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)
