Musical Feast: Teen Composer and Erhu
On this episode of NPR's "From the Top," we meet a teen composer who performs her own work on cello, learn about the beauty of the erhu, and discover the joy of marching bands through the experiences of a teen flutist. Learn more about the musicians and repertoire featured on this episode: https://fromthetop.org/show/show-449/
- Cellist Mira Kardan, 17, from Los Angeles, California
- Dance of the Green Devil by Gaspar Cassadó (1897-1966)
- Pianist Kate Shao, 15, from Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Viva! Vegas: Show City, Show Girl by Hiromi (b. 1979)
- Violist Daniel De La Cruz, 17, from Laguna Niguel, California
- Myrthen, Op. 25, No. 1. Widmung by Robert Schumann (1810-1856)
- Flutist Soomin Oh, 15, from Austin, Texas
- Sonata for Flute and Piano in C Major - I. Allergo cantabile by Otar Taktakishvili (1924-1989)
- Composer/Cellist Mary Brook Hartmann, 17, from Sugar Land, Texas
- Behind the Barrier for Solo Cello by Mary Brook Hartmann (b. 2006)
- Erhu player Brian Zhu, 17, from Andover, Massachusetts
- The Sun Shines on Tashkurgan by Chen Gang (b. 1935)
