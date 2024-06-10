Musical Feast: Teen Composer and Erhu

On this episode of NPR's "From the Top," we meet a teen composer who performs her own work on cello, learn about the beauty of the erhu, and discover the joy of marching bands through the experiences of a teen flutist. Learn more about the musicians and repertoire featured on this episode: https://fromthetop.org/show/show-449/

Cellist Mira Kardan, 17, from Los Angeles, California

Dance of the Green Devil by Gaspar Cassadó (1897-1966)

Pianist Kate Shao, 15, from Albuquerque, New Mexico

Viva! Vegas: Show City, Show Girl by Hiromi (b. 1979)

Violist Daniel De La Cruz, 17, from Laguna Niguel, California

Myrthen, Op. 25, No. 1. Widmung by Robert Schumann (1810-1856)

Flutist Soomin Oh, 15, from Austin, Texas

Sonata for Flute and Piano in C Major - I. Allergo cantabile by Otar Taktakishvili (1924-1989)

Composer/Cellist Mary Brook Hartmann, 17, from Sugar Land, Texas

Behind the Barrier for Solo Cello by Mary Brook Hartmann (b. 2006)

Erhu player Brian Zhu, 17, from Andover, Massachusetts

The Sun Shines on Tashkurgan by Chen Gang (b. 1935)

