The KPAC Blog features classical music news, reviews, and analysis from South Texas and around the world.

Musical Feast: Teen Composer and Erhu

Published June 10, 2024 at 2:16 PM CDT
Flutist Soomin Oh, 15, from Austin, Texas, performs with Peter Dugan.
Flutist Soomin Oh, 15, from Austin, Texas, performs with Peter Dugan.

On this episode of NPR's "From the Top," we meet a teen composer who performs her own work on cello, learn about the beauty of the erhu, and discover the joy of marching bands through the experiences of a teen flutist. Learn more about the musicians and repertoire featured on this episode: https://fromthetop.org/show/show-449/

  • Cellist Mira Kardan, 17, from Los Angeles, California
  • Dance of the Green Devil by Gaspar Cassadó (1897-1966)
  • Pianist Kate Shao, 15, from Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • Viva! Vegas: Show City, Show Girl by Hiromi (b. 1979)
  • Violist Daniel De La Cruz, 17, from Laguna Niguel, California
  • Myrthen, Op. 25, No. 1. Widmung by Robert Schumann (1810-1856)
  • Flutist Soomin Oh, 15, from Austin, Texas
  • Sonata for Flute and Piano in C Major - I. Allergo cantabile by Otar Taktakishvili (1924-1989)
  • Composer/Cellist Mary Brook Hartmann, 17, from Sugar Land, Texas
  • Behind the Barrier for Solo Cello by Mary Brook Hartmann (b. 2006)
  • Erhu player Brian Zhu, 17, from Andover, Massachusetts
  • The Sun Shines on Tashkurgan by Chen Gang (b. 1935)

