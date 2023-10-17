Arts & Culture Worth Repeating Specter Texas Public Radio | By Tori Pool Published October 17, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email A digital program for the live event held on 10.17.23 at the Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center. Lucie shares a story about the things we leave behind and how some of them might be bulk items. Canela shares a story about a picture that was worth one perfectly good cell phone. Caroline shares a story about a childhood experience that lingered. Matthew shares a story about the how the only power that compels him in the morning is the snooze button. Guest guitarist Natalie shares a story about how a dime a day can make a loved one hang. Angie shares a story about the consequences of asking questions you might not want the answers to. Our final storyteller of the night is Becky Garcia. Becky shares a story about death and renting in LA.