Worth Repeating Specter

Texas Public Radio | By Tori Pool
Published October 17, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT

A digital program for the live event held on 10.17.23 at the Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center.

Lucie shares a story about the things we leave behind and how some of them might be bulk items.
Canela shares a story about a picture that was worth one perfectly good cell phone.
Caroline shares a story about a childhood experience that lingered.
Matthew shares a story about the how the only power that compels him in the morning is the snooze button.
Guest guitarist
Natalie shares a story about how a dime a day can make a loved one hang.

Angie shares a story about the consequences of asking questions you might not want the answers to.

Our final storyteller of the night is Becky Garcia. Becky shares a story about death and renting in LA.

Arts & Culture Worth Repeatingcommunity events
Tori Pool
Worth Repeating producer and host, Events, and cloud watcher— oh my.
