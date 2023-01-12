Downtown alley set to strut like a peacock with live events

There’s a spot downtown that hosts some of the most interesting art events in San Antonio. Not many residents know about it, but that may change in 2023.

Centro San Antonio’s Elizabeth Burt said that place is Peacock Alley. “It's really special. And anybody that goes to Peacock Alley once, you kind of get it,” she said.

And it really is an alley. “It's an intimate alley positioned between two 100-year old plus buildings by day and most times of the year. It is a commercial alley,” Burt explained.

But it’s not a place with beer bottles and overturned trash cans.

“We have beautified it again through our Art Everywhere initiative. So there's multiple murals,” she explained. “It's a block away from Houston Street. And it's a pleasant surprise that people stumble upon. Imagine walking down the street not, not having a plan to enter the alley. And you're you hear a live jazz musician or a DJ or see a cluster of artisan vendors.”

Michael Cirlos / Peacock Alley event

Peacock Alley is a spot where Centro will host themed, pop-up events, for example. But it doesn't just throw a party in an alley.

Centro pays artists for their efforts, which was a lifeline for artists when they started the programming.

“When we started, it was kind of on the tail end of the pandemic and you had a lot of displaced creators,” Burt said.

“And so by ensuring that artists and creators and makers and all those that really create these experiences were paid a living wage and a fee for those services was really critical.”

Michael Cirlos / couple dances to the music in Peacock Alley

Centro has opened up an artist submission portal, and now it's asking artists for entries and ideas.

“You'll submit that, and then at the end of January, Centro will award our grantees and we'll start programing,” Burt explained. “And that programing will kick off on Fat Tuesday, February 21st, for a New Orleans themed kick off. And then it will continue through Memorial Day weekend.”

Artists are encouraged to submit those ideas at centrosanantonio.org through Jan. 27.