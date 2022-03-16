Wreath-laying, river dyeing and river parades mark St. Patrick's Day weekend in San Antonio

San Antonio is marking St. Patrick's Day with a number of events. There will be plenty of green and plenty of bagpipes.

The San Antonio Harp & Shamrock Society reports the events begin with a somber wreath-laying ceremony at the Alamo at noon on Thursday to remember its defenders of Irish descent.

But the focus then turns to the big Irish party that runs through the weekend with events at the Arneson River Theatre, along the River Walk, including the Museum Reach, and at La Villita.

The San Antonio River Walk Association reports it all starts with the dyeing of the San Antonio River green between 1-3 p.m. on Thursday. The river is also honorarily

renamed the River Shannon, like the one in Ireland, during the downtown celebrations.

Organizers said 25 gallons of eco-friendly green dye is used to get everyone in the mood for all-things Irish. The Shamrock-N-Roll concert featuring Celtic, rock, and pub music follows from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday at the Arneson River Theatre.

La Villita is home to the St. Patrick's Day Festival Friday and Saturday. There is a tater tot eating contest at 3:30 Friday afternoon at the Arneson followed by some floating entertainment from 4-7 p.m.

Saturday events include a dog parade at 2 p.m. on Villita Way. The St. Patrick's Day River Parade, including bagpipes, follows at 4 p.m. near the Arneson. Then the Luck of the Irish Parade follows at 6 p.m. in the Museum Reach.

More 40 artisans will also have there wares on display along the River Walk extension between the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce and the Shops at Rivercenter, Friday through Sunday, starting at 11 a.m. each day.