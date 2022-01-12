Opposition to 7,000-seat Sunken Gardens amphitheater seeks council support

Organizers of the Save Brackenridge movement have been urging San Antonians to call or email their city council representative to oppose a proposal for a 7,000-seat amphitheater in the Sunken Gardens at Brackenridge Park.

The city council is deciding this month whether the amphitheater project should be part of a bond package vote in 2022.

1 of 3 — Organizers of the Save Brackenridge movement are urging residents to reach out to their city council representative to oppose the proposal. Opponents of the Brackenridge Park Conservancy's proposal for a 7,000-seat amphitheater claim the structure will limit green space, flood upper Broadway and its side streets, and cause noise and other pollution. OTJ Architects 2 of 3 — Organizers of the Save Brackenridge movement are urging residents to reach out to their city council representative to oppose the proposal. Organizers of the Save Brackenridge movement are urging residents to reach out to their city council representative to oppose the proposal. OTJ Architects 3 of 3 — Organizers of the Save Brackenridge movement are urging residents to reach out to their city council representative to oppose the proposal. The city council is deciding this month whether the amphitheater project should be part of a bond package vote in 2022. OTJ Architects

The opposition group's website claims the amphitheater attract up to 7,000 at 60 events a year and alleges that the Brackenridge Park Conservancy has not publicly shared a feasibility study, a business plan, a traffic plan or a safety plan.

The group claims the amphitheater will flood upper Broadway and its side streets and 281 with traffic on event days.

They say it will also cover green space with parking and limit park access and that 3,500 animals will suffer from noise, pollutants and traffic. The San Antonio Zoo is a neighbor of the Sunken Gardens.

"We believe it should be a park for all the people of San Antonio. not dominated by those who purchase concert tickets," reads one line from the opposition website.

Texas Public Radio is supported by contributors to the Arts & Culture News Desk including The Guillermo Nicolas & Jim Foster Art Fund, Patricia Pratchett, and the V.H. McNutt Memorial Foundation.

The Brackenridge Park Conservancy did not respond to interview requests from Texas Public Radio, but did provide us with a statement:

The Brackenridge Park Conservancy, working with the City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department, has made the steps to improve the current Sunken Garden Theater to make it a more functional event venue for all the citizens of San Antonio. Since its opening in 1930, nearly 92 years ago, the theater has been a notable venue hosting shows ranging from Shakespeare in the Park to Carlos Santana, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow, Phil Collins, Rage Against the Machine, Warp Tour, Bob Marley Fest and many more. In recent years, the wear and tear of the nine decades of use has begun to show and has prevented the theater from reaching its full potential. The proposed renovations would elevate the theater into a top tier facility that would attract world-class acts that are currently passing San Antonio by for shows in other major Texas cities and would provide San Antonians with a convenient entertainment venue, all while maintaining the historic integrity of the theater. The renovations to the Sunken Garden Theater would boost the local economy by creating 1,000+ construction FTE jobs and 170 annual FTE jobs annually from operations, creating an overall estimated economic impact of $239 million within the first 10 years of operation. Theater operations will help fund the priorities of the Brackenridge Park Conservancy’s mission, which is to safeguard the park’s natural, historic, educational and recreational resources for the enjoyment of current and future generations.