‘League of Women’ Exhibit Celebrates More Than 50 Female Artists In San Antonio

The "League of Women" exhibit provides a unique opportunity to view more than 50 different female artists' works. It is on display at the San Antonio Art League & Museum — a museum located in the King William District and founded by women alone in 1912.

Dona LeCrone Walston is the 2021 president of the league. She, alongside her team, chose a multitude of pieces to become part of the museum's permanent collection. There are over 600 total pieces in the SAALM's inventory — one-third of them are produced by women.

SAALW Artist Lanfear's sculpture of a blue dress with a bow.

The pieces, ranging from watercolor to sculpture, are curated with care and consideration to honor the female artists' efforts — and to bring them into the spotlight.

"I think there are a lot of women that have not been recognized over the years, and in our era now, we're beginning to become more aware,” said Walston.

These women are much accomplished. They are art teachers, women who have given TED talks, Artists of the Year, and their works have been collected by U.N. ambassadors and presidents.

These women have also made huge contributions to the San Antonio art community, including Amy Freeman Lee, who is president of Texas Watercolor Society, a national art critic and a mover of artistic development in the city.

SAALM/ An oil painting of a mother tucking away her child by Artist Costerara Cocke.

Walston herself is an artist, primarily working with watercolor as her medium. She understands what it took for appreciation of her art.

"As you work as an artist longer and longer, you begin to see the time that went into it and how well they do their art work,” she said.

These artists, whether through abstract painting, sculpting ceramics, or modern photography, are all celebrated at the "League of Women" exhibit.

For more information, go to www.saalm.org.

