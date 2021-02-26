Watch: SOLI Chamber Ensemble's Open Mic Night

For the past several years, Texas Public Radio has teamed up with SOLI Chamber Ensemble to host an Open Mic Night. Anyone can come to play—the only rules are that (in keeping with SOLI’s mission to present contemporary composers), your music has to have been written in the past 75 years, and it has to generally fit in with the “classical” format.

This year, because of the ongoing pandemic, SOLI Chamber Ensemble is presenting their program live, but without an audience. We'll be live-streaming a series of performances from the San Antonio Botanical Garden on Sunday, February 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Stephanie Key, SOLI's Artistic Director, says: "SOLI is thrilled to once again partner with TPR in focusing the spotlight on San Antonio’s incredible talent in our community — maybe it will be You next time!"

You'll be able to watch the streaming video through the embedded player below. TPR's Nathan Cone hosts.