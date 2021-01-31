Texas Parks And Wildlife Celebrates Black History Month

Texas Park and Wildlife Department rangers from around Texas, including the Buffalo Soldier Heritage Outreach Program and the Texas Outdoor Family staff, will debut a new series of virtual programs celebrating Black history throughout the month of February.

The programs will also feature trailblazing Black figures in outdoor Texas history, including the Buffalo soldiers, Black soldiers who mainly served on the Western frontier following the Civil War.

"Throughout February, our program and the outdoor family program are going to focus our attention on virtual programs that celebrate the achievements of African-Americans in the outdoors. We'll give you history on the Buffalo Soldiers who they were," said Buffalo Soldier Heritage Outreach Program Coordinator Luis Padilla.

The online series consists of 15 different programs to be broadcast live from the Buffalo Soldier Heritage Outreach Program Facebook page.

Some will be streamed live from various state parks around Texas. The events will be available at facebook.com/texasbuffalosoldierprogram.

