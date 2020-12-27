Keep The Holiday Spirit Alive With These Drive-Thru Light Displays

Christmas has come and gone, but maybe you’re still looking for a little holiday cheer during a year which is measurably less cheerful. COVID-19 and the need for safety has created something we didn’t see as much in years past: massive, drive-thru holiday light displays. Here are a few places still offering them.

Lights Alive! is on the far northwest side outside Loop 1604 and Culebra, and has music-synchronized lights, and it will be open through Jan. 3.

illumiNight is at the AT&T Center parking lot and has two different levels of admission, one featuring a socially distanced holiday photo with Santa. It is open through Jan. 3.

Another impressive light display you can see from your car is the Light The Way holiday display at the University of the Incarnate Word, at Hildebrand and Broadway. This one is free, and if you want to park and walk it, that is fine, but with a mask.

If you’ve not taken in the lights along the River Walk downtown, those too are free, and they’re up extra long this year, through Jan. 13.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

